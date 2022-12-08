Having early dinner comes with loads of health advantages: Dr Sudhir Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: The modern day lifestyle and related work pressure makes it very difficult for working individuals to have their dinner early. However, the fact also remains that having an early dinner comes with loads of health advantages.

On Thursday, neurologist from Hyderabad, Dr Sudhir Kumar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to highlight the important advantages that individuals can gain by having an early dinner.

“Early dinner (and more than 12 hour fasting between dinner and breakfast) has many advantages such as weight loss, lower risk of diabetes, cancer and death. Late dinner on the other hand is not a healthy habit,” Dr Sudhir from his handle (@hyderabaddoctor), noted.

The doctor spoke about the impact of eating late in acid reflux or GERD. “In a research study, patients whose dinner-to-bed time was less than 3 hours had 7.5 times higher risk of GERD (gastro-esophageal reflux disease), compared with patients whose dinner-to-bed time was 4 hours or more. These observations were consistent in both patients with non-erosive GERD and erosive #esophagitis,” he tweeted.

Early dinner, with a dinner-to-bed time of 4 hours or more would significantly lower the risk of GERD, he concluded.