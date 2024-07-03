Alkaline water: Nourishing gut health naturally

Regular water has a neutral pH of 7, while alkaline water typically has a pH of 8 or 9. This water is believed by some to offer health benefits such as neutralising acid in the bloodstream, slowing ageing, and preventing chronic diseases.

Benefits

— Alkaline water is believed to be more readily absorbed by the body, which helps in maintaining hydration levels.

— Some proponents suggest that alkaline water may have antioxidant properties due to its higher pH level, which can help neutralise harmful free radicals in the body.

— Advocates claim that alkaline water can help detoxify the body by balancing pH levels and supporting the elimination of toxins.

Important for Gut Health

— The pH level in the gut plays a crucial role in maintaining digestive health. Alkaline water, with its higher pH, may help neutralize excess stomach acid, potentially reducing symptoms of acid reflux or heartburn.

— A balanced pH environment in the gut is essential for the growth and maintenance of beneficial gut bacteria, which are crucial for digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health.

— Some research suggests that alkaline water may help reduce inflammation in the gut, which can contribute to conditions like gastritis or inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

How to make alkaline water

*Add a small amount (about 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon) of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) to a glass of water. Stir well until the baking soda dissolves completely.

* The pH of the water will increase due to the alkaline nature of baking soda. Although lemon juice is acidic, it has an alkalising effect on the body once metabolised.

* Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass of water. Drink this mixture regularly throughout the day.

* Consider using an alkaline water filter or pitcher that adds minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium to increase the pH of water. These filters claim to produce water with a higher pH level, typically around 8 to 9.

Electrolysis devices

— Electrolysis devices, known as water ionizers, are appliances that use an electrical current to separate water into alkaline and acidic components.

— Alkaline water is produced on one side of the device and can be collected for consumption.