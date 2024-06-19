Hyderabad’s queer artist Nagina uses her paintings as a medium for social change

A self-taught artist, Nagina began her artistic journey at around 29 when she discovered painting as a means of distraction during a prolonged health crisis. This quickly blossomed into a full-fledged passion.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 19 June 2024, 10:07 PM

Hyderabad: Channelling her battles with health and world issues into evocative paintings, queer freelance artist Nagina makes art a medium for both personal healing and social change.

“I painted a lot during that time. I remember painting 25 to 30 pieces in a week,” she recalls. Encouraged by a few admirers, she decided to exhibit her work in a Hyderabad restaurant, where she managed to sell a couple of small pieces. Despite holding a BA in English, Nagina lacked any formal art education. “I started learning from scratch about all the mediums, all the styles,” the 37- year-old explains.

“The Covid lockdowns provided ample time to deepen my skills via YouTube tutorials, and then I participated in several group exhibitions, expanding my connections.” Facing multiple autoimmune disorders and enduring long-term depression, Nagina finds solace in her art. “If it’s a physical pain, I do art. If it’s a mental pain, I do art,” she shares.

Her involvement with the queer community and participation in events organised by groups like Queer Nilayam and Mobbera Foundation provide her with both support and platforms to showcase her work.

“The pride scene in Hyderabad is not completely grown, but it’s making an effort in all senses. I have, so far, attended two events and have a couple more this Pride month,” she says.

Nagina’s work is deeply socio-political, addressing issues such as casteism, queer affirmation, and women’s empowerment. Recently, her art has focused on themes like the plight of Palestinians and the struggles of marginalised communities. To make her art more accessible, Nagina collaborates with Frankly Wearing, a start-up platform, to sell her artwork as affordable merchandise.

This approach ensures her messages reach a wider audience. “Art should be more accessible, more acceptable, and more inclusive,” she asserts.

As she continues to exhibit her work and connect with diverse communities, Nagina remains committed to making a difference through her art. She plans to launch her own website soon, following Pride month, to share her work and merchandise. In the meantime, she shares her creations on Instagram and LinkedIn, inviting people to check out and purchase her pieces.