HCA C Division one-day league: Advith slams century in XI Masters’ win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Advith Reddy slammed125 as his side XI Masters defeated Satya CC by 164 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Friday.

In another match, Nikunj scalped five wickets for 20 to bowl his side Amberpet CC to a 155-run victory.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

XI Masters CC 316/4 in 50 (Varun Mishra 91, Advith Reddy 125) bt Satya CC 152 in 34 overs (V Anirudh 3/33, G Gunavardhan 3/37); Noble CC 80 in 22.2 overs (Koushik 4/12) lost to Gunrock CC 81/5 in 15.5 overs (Om 3/24); Ameerpet CC 252 in 48 overs (Yuvraj Singh 76, Tarandeep Singh 53, Sardar Sukhbir Singh 92; Vivek 4/42) bt LNCC 97 in 31.2 overs (Nikunj 5/20); Universal CC 156 in 39 overs (Rishith Rao 3/28, K Siddeshwara Reddy 3/2) lost to Vijaypuri Willowmen CC 159/0 in 22.4 overs (Rishith Rao 89no, Jai Keerth Reddy 54no); Shalimar CC 197 in 45 overs (Ramana Chandrasekhar 60) lost to Hyderabad Cricket Academy 201/8 in 42 overs (Nithin 74, K Satyanarayana 51; Lalith Aditya 4/35); Shanthi XI CC 202/6 in 50 overs (Prince 54) lost to Young Citizens CC 203/2 in 48.2 overs (Yuvi 60, I Rama Krishna 96); Secunderabad union CC 205/8 in 50 overs (Teja 62no; Divesh 3/12) bt Time CC 188 in 46.1 overs (Mohd Muddassir 50; Yodh Yerramilli 3/16, B Karthikeya 3/32).

