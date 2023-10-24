Sreeja, Snehit shine in UTT National Ranking Championships

Hyderabad table tennis players Akula Sreeja and S Fidel R Snehit won women's silver and men's bronze respectively in the second UTT National Ranking Championships

Hyderabad: Hyderabad table tennis players Akula Sreeja and S Fidel R Snehit won women’s silver and men’s bronze respectively in the second UTT National Ranking Championships held at Jimmy George Indoor stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Representing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Sreeja, the top seed, lost to her RBI colleague Diya Chitale Parag in the final with a scoreline of 1-4 (8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 9-11, 10-12). In the men’s category, the third seed Snehit, bowed out in a hard-fought semifinal clash against Manav Thakkar of PSPB with a scoreline of 3-4 (7-11, 11-3, 15-13, 4-11, 10-12, 13-11, 7-11).

Results: Match results of Sreeja: Finals: Lost to Diya Chitale (RBI) 1-4 (8-11, 11-5, 5-11, 9-11, 10-12). Semifinals: beat Suthirtha Mukharjee (RSPB) 4-1 (11-4, 3-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9), Quarterfinals: beat Vargheese Jennifer (MHA) 3-0 (11-8, 11-3, 11-9), Pre-quarters: beat Koushani Nath (BNG) 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-7), Round-32: beat Radhapriya Goel (AAI) 3-1 (11-4, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8);

Match results of Snehit: Semifinals: Lost to Manav Thakkar (PSPB) 3-4 (7-11, 11-3, 15-13, 4-11, 10-12, 13-11, 7-11), Quarterfinals: beat Yashansh Malik (DLI) 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-5), Pre-quarters: beat Muthu Rajashkhar (TN) 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-3), Round-32: beat Raj Mondal (RBI) 3-2 (8-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9).

