HCA heading for an ugly spat

Hyderabad: Among the matters to be discussed in the November 6 Apex Council meeting of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), according to a letter circulated by secretary R Vijayanand, is the issue of Ombudsman that is listed as any other item for the day.

But Justice Deepak Verma (retd), who had formally accepted the post of Ombudsman of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on September 2, on the other hand, has been busy attending complaints filed by the club secretaries, former selector (Arvind Shetty) and others.

HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin said Justice Verma has already assumed his charge and there is no question of the Ombudsman issue being discussed even as Vijayanand has insisted that the appointment has to be approved by the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The AGM is one of the main issues that will be discussed in the Nov 6 meeting,’’ said Vijayanand.

But what has evoked interest is Justice Verma’s letter to secretary (Vijayanand) and treasurer (Surender Agarwal) regarding conflict of interests on a complaint filed by RM Bhaskar (Balaji Cricket Club) and C Babu Rao (Sagar Cricket Club). Bhaskar and Babu Rao feel the secretary and treasurer are directly or indirectly associated with a few clubs and being office bearers of HCA, the same amounts to conflict of interest. While Vijayanand owns eight clubs Agarwal has six clubs. Justice Verma has given 15 days’ time for the secretary and treasurer to reply. A date for online hearing shall be fixed accordingly.

Bhaskar and Babu Rao have even provided a list of members of HCA who have direct or indirect association with multiple clubs to Justice Verma.

As per Justice Verma’s letter, the complainants have also alleged that these members are accused in the ACB charge sheet for their alleged involvement in misappropriation of HCA funds. They have further requested for disqualification of these members and winding up of all the clubs in which members of HCA have direct or indirect control.

Surely, the latest development has stirred a hornet’s nest with the president and secretary fighting for the control of the administration which could result in an ugly spat.

