HCA: Kakru proposes to form selection panel for upcoming tournaments

Justice (rtd) NisarAhmad Kakru proposed to form a selection panel to select different teams for the upcoming tournaments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:52 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Justice (rtd) NisarAhmad Kakru, the member of the four-member Supervisory Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the day-to-day affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, proposed to form a selection panel to select different teams for the upcoming tournaments.

In a letter addressed to the other panel members Anjani Kumar, Director General of Corruption Bureau, Telangana, SL Venkatapathy Raju, former Indian cricketer and Vanka Pratap, the director of the Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence, Hyderabad, Kakru, the former Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh said the selection panel can be appointed by the panel as a stop gap arrangement, by due adherence to the HCA rules and regulations, until further orders by the Supreme Court.

Kakru further added that the term of Mohammed Azharuddin as the president of the HCA has ended on September, 2022 and said that the ‘selections made by Azhar or by his appointees, or under his control subsequent to September, 2022, are without jurisdiction’. “The appointments of selectors/coaches and the decisions taken and orders issued, for and on behalf of the HCA after September 2022, to be suspended,” he said in the letter.

He further revealed that he was not informed about the resolutions passed by the three members of the panel and he has dissented with their resolutions.