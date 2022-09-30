SC-appointed panel directs HCA chief Azharuddin to furnish details of registered clubs

During its meeting conducted on Friday, the committee asked the HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin to provide details of all the registered clubs

Hyderabad: A supervisory committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to supervise the management of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has started necessary measures to make systemic improvements in HCA to enable youth get opportunities to exhibit their talent.

During its meeting conducted on Friday, the committee asked the HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin to provide details of all the registered clubs, which are members of the HCA, in a prescribed format.

Committee Vice-Chairman and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director-General Anjani Kumar said the committee asked Azharuddin to circulate the pro-forma to all the registered clubs to collect information in a prescribed format and submit a hard and soft copy to it by October 3 by 12 noon.

The club members must submit the name and address of the club on their registered letterhead along with the particulars of the office-bearers including their contact numbers, website and email IDs. Apart from furnishing details of the club registration, the bank details with cheque signing authority details should be provided in addition to the audit report of the financial year for the last three years.

Address of the ground where the players were playing or practising, club bye-laws, and name of the players with their mobile numbers and address along with the details of their selection for the year 2022-23, he said.

The four-member committee’s decision to make systematic improvements in HCA assumed significance in the wake of a recent incident that took place at Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad while selling tickets for the cricket match between India and Australia on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium in Uppal here.

Apart from Anjani Kumar, the committee comprises retired Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice N. A. Kakru, former Indian cricketer S L Venkatapathy Raju and Director of Hyderabad Cricket Academy of Excellence Vanka Pratap.