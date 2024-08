HCA League: Shafi shines for Rohit XI, picks six wickets against Hyderabad Blues

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 01:16 AM

From left, Mohd Shaf, Rathan Teja and Harish Thakur

Hyderabad: Mohd Shafi’s figures of 6/57 puts Rohit XI on top against Hyderabad Blues on day one of the Plate C match of the HCA A1 Division 3 Days League Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Shafi’s impressive bowling, supported by Kritin Reddy’s 4/40, restricted Hyderabad Blues to 197 in 55.4 overs. Rohit XI finished the day at 116/0 with J Aditya and SV Santosh unbeaten on 58 and 47 runs respectively.

In other matches, Rathan Teja’s 6/65 helped MP Colts bowl out Ensconse for 275 in 83 overs in the Elite A match, with B Rahul top-scoring with 111. In the Elite B tie, Harish Thakur’s five-for helped EMCC to bundle out Cambridge XI for 243, with EMCC ending the day at 46/1 in 16 overs.

Brief Scores: Elite A: SCRSA 211 in 57 overs (Ashish Srivastava 3/65, Tanay Thyagarajan 4/32) vs Sporting XI; Hyd Bottling 327 in 72.5 overs (MA Jayanth 57, Nishanth Yadav 142, TP Anirudh 3/38) vs Central Excise 17/0 in 4 overs; R Dayanand 194 in 74.4 overs (Shubham Sharma 5/53, Abdul Ela Quraishi 4/88) vs Gemini Friends 21 in 6 overs; Jai Hanuman 217/5 in 48.4 overs (Abhirath Reddy 124, Aravind 71, MA Adnan 3/29) vs Deccan Chronicle; Ensconse 275 in 83 overs (B Rahul 111, Rathan Teja 6/65) vs MP Colts;

Elite B: Income Tax 230 in 46.2 overs (Harshavardhan 85, Gaurav Reddy 63, Ajay Yadav 5/42) vs Budding Stars 67/1 in 16 overs; Continental 364/8 in 90 overs (Aryan 155, Naman 98, Arbaz Baig 5/66) vs India Cements; Cambridge XI 243 in 60.3 overs (K Bhagath Varma 81, Manikumar 55, Harish Thakur 5/72) vs EMCC 46/1 in 16 overs; Evergreen 417/6 in 90 overs (Nitish reddy 57, Sai Vikas Reddy 112, Chanadan Sahani 82, Mayank Gupta 59 no) vs Combined Dist; BDL 201 in 59.2 overs (Aaron George 101, Vidyananda Reddy 6/42) vs Balaaji 102 in 23.4 overs (Aryan Cariappa 5/39);

Plate C: Medak 206 in 48 overs (Rahul 58, Akash Kurre 4/56) vs Classic 130/6 in 41 overs (B Hishanth 4/42); Team Speed 193 in 59.5 overs (M Koushik Reddy 55, Shanmukha 56, Amith Singh 4/42, Zaheer Abbas 3/25) vs Deccan Wanderers 106/2 in 26 overs; Hyd Blues 197 in 55.4 overs (Aditya Anand 46, Mohd Shafi 6/57), Kritin Reddy 4/40) vs Rohit XI 116/0 in 33 overs (J Aditya 58 batting, SV Santosh 47 batting); Khalsa 351/7 in 86 overs (Chirag Yadav 182, K Vishal 50, J Ashrit 50, T Arun Kumar 4/65) vs Mahbubnagar Dist); Apex 108 in 65.1 overs (Anshul Modi 71, S Naveen 5/36, Shiva Shankar 3/31) vs Sportive.