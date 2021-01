HCA two-day league: Ganesh bowls Azad CC to victory

Azad CC defeated SN Group by 104 runs in the A 2 division two-day league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:48 pm 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: K Ganesh Kumar returned with a six-wicket haul (6/17) as Azad CC defeated SN Group by 104 runs in the A 2 division two-day league here on Wednesday.

Brief Scores

Balaji Colts 215 in 53.2 overs bt New Blues 174 in 32.2 overs (Vansh Sharma 5/35; Sayi Satya 282 in 57 overs bt Sri Shyam 181 in 57.3 overs (Sehgal 3/52);

Classic CC 200 in 55.3 overs lost to Vijay Hanuman 202/8 in 61.2 overs (S Raghavendra Rao 3/21); Marredpally CC 306 in 77.1 overs bt Visaka 267 in 56.3 overs (A Vigneshwar 117; Md Furqan 3/65);

Medak District 454/7 in 90 overs bt Pasha Beedi 201/10 in 63.5 overs (Kush J 62, Hishant 4/37);

Deccan Wanderers 189 in 68 overs lost to Hyderabad Wanderers 190/2 in 55.5 overs (Varun Vinod 94no, Ghazi Abbas 71);

Hyd Titans 294/9 in 70 overs bt Yadav Dairy 96 in 41.1 overs (Naga Subhash 5/34);

Mahbubnagar District 663/9 in 90 overs bt Aggarwal Sr CC 105 in 36.5 overs (A Srikant Yadav 5/29;

Canara Bank 180/10 in 58.3 overs bt Rushiraj CC 60 in 27 overs (MA Jaweed 4/19, Srinivas 3/9);

Nizam College 405 in 87 overs bt Green Turf 191 in 61.2 overs (Ayman Arif 62, Yashwant 5/49, Noman 3/36);

Azad CC 291 in 69 overs lost SN Group 187 in 67.4 overs (Nishant Reddy 109, K Ganesh Kumar 6/17);

Deccan Blues 579/7 in 90 overs bt Saleemnagar 124 in 34.5 overs (Ajay Yadav 5/15).

Top Performers

Centurions: A Vigneshwar 117, Nishant Reddy 109

Five or more wickets: K Ganesh Kumar 6/17, Vansh Sharma 5/35, Naga Subhash 5/34, A Srikant Yadav 5/29, Yashwant 5/49, Ajay Yadav 5/15

