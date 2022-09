Revanth bowls Balaji Colts to big win in HCA A2 division league

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: B Revanth wreaked havoc with a 7/25 bowling figures as his side Balaji Colts defeated Tirumala CC by nine wickets in the HCA A2 division two-day one-day league-cum-knockout tournament on Wednesday.



Brief Scores:

Brothers XI 328/9 in 50 overs (C Srinath 152; Bhupendra Kumar 6/50) bt MCC 136 in 29.3 overs (Sathardh 4/25) SK Blues CC 172 in 35 overs (Mohd Nawaz 4/41) bt Mayura Cc 115 in 27.1 overs (Vikram 5/20); Rakesh XI 199/9 in 48 overs vs Vijay Hanuman 28/3 in 9 overs (Rain Stopped play, Points Shared); Hariram CC 66 in 27.4 overs (Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/3) lost to Postal 68/0 in 13.5 overs; Victoria CC 187 in 29.5 overs (Sashidhar Rao 67,; Robin 4/37) lost to LNCC 188/5 in 29.1 overs (Robin 85, Farman 54no); Hyd Titans 145 in 40.3 overs (Jawad Khan 3/17) vs HBCC 44/1 in 10 overs (Rain Stopped play , Points Shared); Ours CC 396/6 in 50 overs (Goutham 80, Pranav 110no) bt Crown CC 116 in 21.5 overs (Akhil Kumar 5/26, Bharath 4/13); Acrylic CC 249/6 in 45 overs (Sai 93) bt Oxford Blues CC 184/2 in 27.3 overs (Praneeth Kumar 109no); Visaka CC 135 in 39.1 overs (Sumadhur 4/11) lost to Abhinav Colts CC 136/6 in 28 overs (Harish Reddy 58); International CC 177 in 47.5 overs (Md Shafi Ali 3/34, Sandeep 3/42) lost to Sayi Satya 178/2 in 16.4 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 79, Rilasa Reddy 67no); Vijay CC 178/9 in 30 overs bt Manikumar 91 in 23 overs (Kaushik 5/18); Kishorsons CC 158 in 40.3 overs (Mohd Abdul Malik 3/39, Mosiquddin 3/17) bt Akshit CC 141 in 33.2 overs (Nomaan 55, Subodh Kumar 4/37); Aggarwal Seniors 166 in 49.4 overs (Hansin 4/20) bt PKMCC 156 in 31.2 overs (Gowtham 50; Sai Ganesh 4/42); XI Master 148 in 39.3 overs (Mahas 3/40, Avik Dixit 4/17) lost to Future Stars 149/6 in 29.2 overs (Shiva 4/52); Venus Cybertech 264/8 in 45 overs (Gnaneshwar 54, Pranav Aditya 82; Chavan Krishna 4/67) bt WMCC 166 in 36.5 overs (Arun Kumar 67, Aabhijay 4/39, Suraj Swargam 3/17); Lords CC 161 in 31.3 overs (Bala Krishna 5/51, Arun Kumar 3/10) lost to Telangana 162/4 in 31.3 overs; Ours CC 396/6 in 50 overs (Vemula Goutham 80, Pranav 110no) bt Crown CC 116 in 21.5 overs (A Nikhil Kumar 5/26, T Bharath 4/13); Deccan Colts 191 in 40.5 overs (Srikar Reddy 63; Vadla Tarun 3/12) lost to New Blues CC 194/2 in 34.4 overs (S Eshwar 82, V Karunakar 75); Azad CC 144 in 36.4 overs (Kartheek Reddy 68, Md Abdul Junaid 3/13, Abdul Fardeen Khan 3/32) lost to V P Willowmen CC 148/0 in 18.3 overs (Ayaan Mohammed 72no, Karan Yadav 71no); Raju CC 185 in 49.3 overs lost to Shalimar CC 186/3 in 29.5 overs (C Siddharth Rao 72); Kosaraju CC 147 in 47.3 overs (Kachchhi Wafi 5/17) bt Youngmaster CC 138 in 33.3 overs (Aditya Singhal 5/43); SN Group CC 191 in 40.1 overs (B Noor Kamal 65, M Ram Charan 3/40, P Aashlesh 4/36) bt Bharat CC 141 in 40 overs (Pyare Raj 60, A Laxmi Sree 4/34, Karthik Javvaji 3/32); Shanti XI 237 in 49.3 overs (G Manoj Dhoni 60; Aawez Ahmad 4/6) vs Universal Cc ((Rain Stopped play); Navtej CC 185 in 44.2 overs (N Pruthvi Sai 3/40) vs HCA Academy CC 36/1 in 5.4 overs (Rain Stopped play); Deccan Blues CC 62 in 29.2 overs (Mohammed Masi 3/23, K Thanmai Krishna 5/14) lost to Saint Sai 63/5 in 17.5 overs; SK Blues CC 71 in 30.5 overs (D Karthik Chandra 4/12, M Karthik 3/5) lost to Brothers XI 72/1 in 22.1 overs; Tirumala CC 61 in 16.5 overs (B Revanth 7/25) lost to Balaji Colts 65/1 in 8.1 overs;

Deccan Wanderers CC 399/9 in 50 overs (Md Zaveed 90, Chirag Yadav 69, Vishal Singh 74, Shaik Sahil 69) bt Green Turf CC 112 in 28.5 overs (Apratim Tiwari 3/15); Ameerpet CC 302/2 in 45 overs (Alankrith R 129, M Karthik 109) bt Hyderabad Panthers CC 127/6 in 36.2 overs (Won on VJD Method); HUCC 259 in 49.5 overs (P Sai Akshat 91, VK Siddharth 64, M Kankshith 7/49) bt Victoria CC 68 in 25.3 overs (P Rupen Snetia 3/13, YSS Yashaswi 4/10); RHB CC 259/9 in 40 overs (Shashank Chetri 54, Deepak Kumar 79no; Mir Syed Ali 3/38) bt Anu CC 191/9 in 40 overs (Arjun Anand 4/31); Adams XI CC 349/6 in 50 overs (Yash Satwalekar 125, Pranav Suryadevara 52, Pranav Varma 87) bt Hyderabad Patriots CC 140 in 37.2 overs (Shubhan Gupta 3/28, Pranav Varma 3/28, S Sai Akshar 3/41); Saleemnagar CC 183 in 44.4 overs (Md Ahmed Hussain 3/36) lost to Sri Shyam CC 187/5 in 34.1 overs (G Gaurav Ashok 59, Md Ahmed 86no); Beema CC 315/5 in 50 overs (K Enoch Choudary 131, C Vishal Yadav 62) vs Noble Cc 144/5 in 50 overs (Sakshith Ram 39, K Vikas Rao 3/15); Young Citizen CC 136 in 42.5 overs (Mohd Imran 5/21) bt New Star CC 135 in 47.5 overs (MV Vishnu Prasad 4/19); Nizam College 219 in 40.5 overs (Dora Rahul 98) bt Mega City CC 189 in 41.3 overs (R Vishal Singh 50); Cheerful Chums 232 in 43.5 overs (Babar Khan 4/34) vs Hariram CC 220 in 44.5 overs (Arjun Reddy 98); Hyderabad Wanderers CC 186 in 33.1 overs (V Kabeer 5/41) lost to Classic CC 189/6 in 43 overs (Manoj Kumar 55); Galaxy CC 169 in 37.2 overs bt Sunshine CC 90 in 29.5 overs (B Jeevan 4/10); Golconda CC 115/7 in 20 overs bt Secunderabad Gymkhana CC 105 in 20 overs; Vijayanand CC 138 in 36.1 overs lost to Superstar CC 139/8 in 30.1 overs; HBCC 194 in 40.1 overs (K Ostwal Deepak 64) bt Kosaraju CC 170 in 40 overs (Syed Mohammed 58); Mayura CC 177/7 in 46 overs (KA Manoj 83) lost to Rakesh XI CC 179/4 in 34 overs (Baheti Nimesh 57no); Yadav Dairy CC 203/8 in 35 overs lost to National Cc 205/6 in 34.1 overs (P Rahul 50no); Elegant CC 192 in 46.1 overs (C Akash 54) bt RJCC 128 in 30.1 overs (Sayad Faizan 4/9, Salman Ahmad 4/14).

Top Performers

Centurions: C Srinath 152, K Enoch Choudary 131, Pranav 110no, Praneeth Kumar 109no, Pranav 110no, Alankrith R 129, M Karthik 109, Yash Satwalekar 125

Five or more wickets: B Revanth 7/25, M Kankshith 7/49, Bhupendra Kumar 6/50, Vikram 5/20 Akhil Kumar 5/26, Kaushik 5/18, Bala Krishna 5/51, A Nikhil Kumar 5/26, Kachchhi Wafi 5/17, Aditya Singhal 5/43, K Thanmai Krishna 5/14, Mohd Imran 5/21