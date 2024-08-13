HCA Women’s league begins at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) Inaugural Women's League commenced at Uppal Stadium on Monday.

HCA president A Jaganmohan Rao with the women cricketers in Uppal Stadium on Monday.

Speaking at the event, HCA president A Jaganmohan Rao expressed his delight to organise the tournament for Telangana’s women cricketers as the league aims to provide a platform for cricketers to showcase their talent with hopes of grooming future players for national team and Women’s Premier League.

The HCA chief also stated that he plans to discuss with Apex Council members the establishment of a fully-equipped women’s cricket academy in Hyderabad.