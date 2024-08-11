Telangana Dr BC Roy Football champions

Telangana defeated Manipur in a hard fought final of the Junior Boys’ National Championship - Dr BC Roy Football Championship title in Nagaon, Assam, on Sunday.
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Junior State boys team clinched the Junior Boys’ National Championship – Dr BC Roy Football Championship title in Nagaon, Assam, on Sunday.
In a hard-fought final, Telangana edged out Manipur 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. With neither side breaking the deadlock in extra time, the match was decided by penalties. Yaiphaba, Faizan, Sajid, and Omer Farooq converted for Telangana, while Manipur managed to score only three of their penalties.
Results: Final: Telangana 1 (4) (Yaiphaba, Faizan, Sajid, Omer Farooq) bt Manipur 1 (3).