Telangana Dr BC Roy Football champions

Telangana defeated Manipur in a hard fought final of the Junior Boys’ National Championship - Dr BC Roy Football Championship title in Nagaon, Assam, on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 11:48 PM

Telangana team with the Dr BC Roy Football Championship trophy in Nagaon, Assam on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Junior State boys team clinched the Junior Boys’ National Championship – Dr BC Roy Football Championship title in Nagaon, Assam, on Sunday.

In a hard-fought final, Telangana edged out Manipur 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time. With neither side breaking the deadlock in extra time, the match was decided by penalties. Yaiphaba, Faizan, Sajid, and Omer Farooq converted for Telangana, while Manipur managed to score only three of their penalties.

Also Read Sreenidi Deccan signs Orelien from French Ligue 2 side Dunkerque

Results: Final: Telangana 1 (4) (Yaiphaba, Faizan, Sajid, Omer Farooq) bt Manipur 1 (3).