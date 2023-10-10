Heart-touching: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi donate to Afghan earthquake victims

The Rashid Khan Foundation is also organising an urgent fundraising campaign to aid the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan, which occurred on October 7.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 02:56 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi are extending a helping hand to the victims of the deadly 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck their home country and killed thousands of people.

“I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people. Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need,” leg spinner Rashid, who also captains Afghanistan in T20 cricket, wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Nabi also posted on social media, “Muhammad Nabi Isa Khel charity foundation wants to help the victims of this tragedy and also send your help to them. If you want to participate in this great charity and reward work, send your contribution to Muhammad Nabi Isa Khel Charitable Foundation in the following ways…”

All-rounder Nabi has so far donated $45,000 to help the victims.

In the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, Afghanistan lost their first match to Bangladesh. They are set to take on India on Wednesday.