Heatwave conditions to persist in Hyderabad

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 12:39 AM, Tue - 30 May 23

A woman buys ice apples in the city on Monday. Parts of Hyderabad received short spells of rain, lowering the soaring temperatures.

Hyderabad: Despite some relief in the form of scattered showers, heatwave-like conditions continued to torment the people of Hyderabad on Monday.

Several areas, including Dilsukhnagar, Amberpet, Ramanthapur, Chaitanyapuri and Saroornagar, experienced welcome showers which provided a brief respite from the scalding summer.

However, several other regions such as Kapra, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Khairatabad and Patancheru recorded temperatures ranging from 40.4 degrees C to 40 degrees C. The IMDHyderabad reported an overall maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees C across Hyderabad on Monday.



The pattern of mixed weather, characterised by scattered storms and intense heat, persisted not only in the city but also in other districts. The forecast suggests that the city will experience similar conditions until Wednesday, subjecting residents to the dual challenges of sporadic storms and oppressive heat.

Looking ahead, the India Meteorological Department– Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicts a shift in the weather pattern from June 1.

Rains are expected to recede, making way for extreme heat in the region.

This transition to a more intense heat is anticipated to persist throughout the State until mid-June. Unfortunately, the onset of the monsoon is also projected to be delayed, exacerbating the intense heat conditions.