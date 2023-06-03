Heatwave to grip Andhra Pradesh, maximum temperatures to rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that heatwave conditions will prevail in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next few days

03:06 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Amaravati: Most of the districts in Andhra Pradesh have hit 45 degrees Celsius, and the reports say that the maximum temperature in these districts is likely to be between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius.

Around 32 mandals have recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. Vizianagaram, Palnadu, Prakasam, Eluru, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Srikakulam, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Krishna districts have 45 degrees Celsius.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heatwave conditions will prevail in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next few days. The mercury level is likely to rise by 3–4 degrees Celsius.

The hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

The IMD has advised people to take precautions against heatstroke. They should avoid going out in the sun during peak hours. They should also drink plenty of fluids and wear loose-fitting clothes.

The heat wave is likely to continue for the next few days. The IMD will continue to monitor the situation and issue advisories as needed.

Here are some tips to stay safe during a heatwave:

Stay indoors as much as possible.

If you must go outside, wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing.

Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, juice, or sports drinks.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

If you experience symptoms of heatstroke, such as a high body temperature, confusion, or seizures, seek medical attention immediately.