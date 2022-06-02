| Heatwave To Sweep Through Hyderabad For Next Two Days

Heatwave to sweep through Hyderabad for next two days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:52 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: After a temporary respite from scorching summer conditions, a heatwave is expected to sweep through the State including Hyderabad for the next two days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, almost all the districts in the State including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Warangal, Suryapet, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar will witness soaring temperatures.

Temperatures are likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius and isolated rains are predicted too due to intense heat. As a result, an orange alert or be prepared warning has been issued for the next two days.

According to the weather department, the Southwest monsoon is likely to reach the State between June 5 and June 1.

