Heatwave warning issued across Telangana

Hyderabad: With the mercury soaring every day, the Telangana State Development Planning Society has issues a State-wide heatwave warning.

In a video, available on the official website, the authorities have asked people to stay home as much as possible. The maximum temperature recorded in the city today was 38.3 degree Celsius, around the Kapra region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad the temperatures across the State have been increasing. At several locations in Telangana, the temperature has again breached 40 degree Celsius.

Despite a rainfall of 8.6 mm, Adilabad’s temperature on Thursday was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius. The temperature recorded at Medak, Nalagonda, Ramagundam and Nizamabad were also above 40 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for some districts of Telangana. The officials say moderate to heavy rains could be witnessed in various parts of the State between April 29 and May 3.

According to the latest developments, experts warn that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph, and hailstorm are very likely to occur at isolated places across Telangana. Several districts including Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda also witnessed hailstorm on Thursday.

