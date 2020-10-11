Heavy rain forecast, Telangana on high alert

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur over isolated parts of the State

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials as well as people to remain vigilant and cautious in the wake of a heavy rainfall warning across the State for the next two days. Heavy rains have been lashing several places across the State since Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to place the entire administration on high alert. Rao asked the Chief Secretary to monitor the situation in coordination with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and also Police Commissioners at regular intervals and take up necessary relief measures. The officials have been directed to remain stationed in their headquarters and respond to people so as to avert unnecessary loss to lives and property. He also urged people to remain cautious as the heavy rains could result in flooding.

Somesh Kumar said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur over isolated parts of the State especially in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam. He cautioned that massive flooding and water-logging was anticipated in low-lying areas. The Collectors and SPs were asked to put the entire district administration on alert and strictly follow the flood protocol communicated earlier. He also wanted them to attend to cases pertaining to uprooting of trees and electric poles at the earliest to prevent disruption of power supply and other activities.

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to constantly monitor the flood levels in reservoirs, tanks and streams which may overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas. He drew special attention of the officials to low-level bridges and causeways where water could overflow. He instructed them to prohibit all traffic and pedestrian movement on such low-level bridges and causeways to ensure no loss of lives. He also wanted them to regularly update the State headquarters on the rain situation and any untoward incidents.

The Indian Meteorlogical Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next three-four days. Accordingly, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to batter isolated places in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam, while heavy rain is very likely to occur in the remaining districts.

The heavy downpour is being attributed to a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at about 400 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 450 km southeast of Kakinada. It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours, besides moving west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam on Monday night. Further, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on October 14.

Since Saturday night, very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Mahabubabad and heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Nagarkurnool districts in the State. Rain occurred at most places across the State in brief but heavy spells, with Kothaguda in Mahabubabad district recording the highest rainfall of 14 cm.

