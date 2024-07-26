Khammam: Habitual offender arrested, Rs 21 lakh worth gold ornaments recovered

The accused Sampati Uma Prasad of Ballepalli in Khammam city was nabbed by the Central Crime Station police and the Three-Town police at Gandhi Chowk area where he was spotted moving suspiciously.

Police arrested a habitual offender involved in eight cases in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Police arrested a habitual offender involved in eight cases and recovered gold ornaments weighing 289 grams and worth Rs 21 lakh from him here on Friday.

Khammam Town ACP SV Ramana Murthy informed that the accused Sampati Uma Prasad of Ballepalli in Khammam city was nabbed by the Central Crime Station police and the Three-Town police at Gandhi Chowk area where he was spotted moving suspiciously. He allegedly committed thefts under the limits of different police stations in Khammam city as well as under the Wyra police station in the district. CP Sunil Dutt appreciated the CCS ACP M Bhoja Raju, town ACP Ramana Murthy, CCS inspectors B Balaji, B Raju and the three-town SHO D Ramesh and staff for nabbing the accused.

Bike lifter nabbed

In another case, Khanapuram Haveli police arrested a finance recovery agent, Gunda Sai Sandeep of Church compound area in Khammam. He was accused of illegally selling 45 motor bikes recovered from defaulting customers to bike consultancies and used bike sellers instead of handing them over to the firm for which he works. Police recovered 45 motor bikes worth Rs 10 lakh; booked him under IPC Sections 408 read with 109 and was sent to judicial remand.