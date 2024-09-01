Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear in erstwhile Warangal dist

Streams, canals and lakes are overflowing, particularly affecting Eturunagaram Agency in Mulugu district, where traffic between Eturunagaram and Warangal has come to a grinding halt.

Passengers stranded in floodwaters at Venkatapuram of Nekkonda mandal in Warangal district rescued.

Warangal: The heavy downpour since Saturday night has led to flooding in low-lying areas in the erstwhile Warangal District, impacting normal life and transportation.

While the average rainfall recorded in Warangal district stands at 5.96 cm, Nekkonda mandal has experienced even more severe rainfall, totaling 10.17 cm. Streams, canals and lakes are overflowing, particularly affecting Eturunagaram Agency in Mulugu district, where traffic between Eturunagaram and Warangal has come to a grinding halt. The rains have caused flood waters to invade homes in Kesamudram of Mahabubabad district.

Access to many villages is blocked due to flooding from culverts and roads. In Chennaraopet, the Penkutillu from Kattamma collapsed due to the heavy rain, while the roof of a asbestos shed was damaged in Jalli village. Local officials worked to clear the debris with a JCB, allowing a temporary detour via the national highway for residents heading to Gunjedu.

The national highway 163, connecting Hyderabad with Bhupalpatnam in Chhattisgarh, has been inundated due to the overflow of the Jalagalancha Vagu stream. Katakshapur Lake in Atmakur Mandal of Warangal district is overflowing, impeding traffic on National Highway.

Floodwaters breached the upper catchment areas of Ayodhya Lake in Mahabubabad Mandal, affecting low-lying areas, including the outskirts of Tallapoosapally village in Kesamudram Mandal.

Several lakes, including Rajulakothapalle in Nellikudur Mandal, Ammapuram and Bechharajpalle in Maripeda Mandal, and Nallela in Kuravi Mandal, suffered breaches, causing floodwaters to spill onto roads.

Traffic on the Maripeda to Thorrur road came to a standstill due to overflowing roads. Police and revenue officials from Maripeda, Thorrur, Mahabubabad, and Nellikudur clear the roads and restore traffic flow.

Mahabubabad District Collector Adwait Kumar Singh has asked officials to take up rescue works in identified 51 low-lying villages in the district. Provisions of food and drinking water, as well as medical support, are being arranged by the district administration.

Several localities under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits witnessed a flood-like situation on Sunday after heavy rains in the morning. Low-lying colonies were inundated and vehicular traffic in the core of the city faced disruption due to inundated roads.

Municipal authorities have alerted the residents of low-lying areas of NTR Nagar and Sai Nagar Colony after a large amount of flood water entered the Bondi River. The officials also asked residents of SR Nagar, MH Nagar and DK Nagar to be alert as rain water may flow into their colonies.

The Bhadrakali reservoir is being flooded by the incessant rain since night and the Bondivagu has started overflowing causing concern to people residing near it.

The municipal authorities have set up a control room at Warangal Tahsildar office in the wake of heavy rain forecast. The officials have deployed Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams. Citizens have been advised to report issues to the special toll-free numbers: 1800 425 1980, 9701999645, and 9701999676.

GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade have issued orders canceling the leave of GWMC employees to ensure their availability. Employees have been instructed to remain vigilant and to evacuate residents from low-lying areas to rehabilitation centers if necessary.

Heavy rain in Nizamabad and Kamareddy Dists:

Heavy rain lashed Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts from Saturday night throwing daily life out of gear. Rivulets and streams are flowing in spate. . The district administration in Nizamabad and Kamareddy, alerted officials to be vigilant over incessant rains.

Nizamabad District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu reviewed the situation to avoid any untoward incident during the rains. On the other hand, low lying areas, including slums in Nizamabad municipal Corporation limits witnessed flood water flow.

Many Colonies inundated in Mahabubnagar town:

Several low-lying areas were inundated due to heavy rains in Mahbubnagar town on Sunday. Along with Ganesh Nagar, houses in Jagjivanram Nagar Colony near the bus stand have been flooded. The main canal leading to the Pedda Cheruvu was blocked with garbage, hence the water from the tank was entering houses in the surrounding areas.

Flood water is flowing on the roads in many areas, including BK Reddy Colony and Peerlabai, which is downstream of the Pedda Cheruvu. The traffic between Mahbubnagar and Kosgi has come to a standstill as the river between Mohammedabad-Ibrahimbad is running high.

Heavy downpour in Narayanpet dist:

Narayanpet district received heavy rains on Sunday morning leading to waterlogging at several places in the district. Damaragidda mandal received 11.3 cm of rain, one of the highest in the State. Many streams and ponds are overflowing in the district causing traffic disruptions on main roads and rural areas.