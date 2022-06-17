Heavy rainfall: IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:11 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has forecast heavy rainfall in almost all districts of Telangana for the next two days. A yellow alert or ‘be prepared’ warning has also been issued for Saturday and Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has forecast heavy rainfall in almost all districts of Telangana for the next two days. A yellow alert or ‘be prepared’ warning has also been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, Kerameri from Kumram Bheem Asifabad recorded the highest rainfall at 73.2 mm followed by Kohir from Sangareddy at 62.2 mm, according to IMD – Hyderabad.

Some parts of Hyderabad have also recorded moderate showers at Khairatabad, Jubilee hills, Banjara hills, Ameerpet, Yousufguda, Somajiguda, SR Nagar and other areas.

Here is the forecast across Telangana for the next two days:

June 18: Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

June 19: Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadhradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Warangal districts.