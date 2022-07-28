Heavy rainfall predicted in parts of Hyderabad, EVDM alerts public

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:24 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) issued a heavy rain alert on Thursday, asking people to plan their commute accordingly.

Possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall over Serilingampally Zone spreading to other areas of the city in the next 30 minutes. Citizens may plan their travel accordingly. DRF teams alerted and on field. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/ZmszlvHdr3 — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) July 28, 2022

In the tweet from the official handle of the EVDM Director, it was pointed out that there was a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall over the Serilingampally zone spreading to other areas of the city in the next 30 minutes.

“Citizens may plan their commute accordingly. DRF teams alerted and on field,” the EVDM Director said.

Individual private weather observers on Twitter too have issued alerts. Hyderabad Rains, one such handle, said: “It’s going to Be Severe Rain Spell for North Hyderabad & Outskirts Get ready (sic).”

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Quthbullapur had recorded 3.00 mm rain by 3 pm, while Kukatpally recorded 2.5 mm.