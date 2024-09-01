Heavy rains cause breaches, land slips and disruptions in Telangana

Hyderabad: The heavy rains continuing across Telangana has led breaches, evacuations and road closures in several areas.

A breach developed on the NSP left canal at Ramachandrapuram in Nadigudem mandal of Suryapet district, causing floodwaters to sweep across paddy fields and submerge hundreds of acres. People in low-lying areas are likely to be evacuated as floodwaters are expected to rise. In response, officials have halted the release of water to the left canal.

In Arvapalli village of Suryapet district, students from the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) were evacuated and shifted to temporary accommodations. Parents have been informed and students sent home. Togarai Village has been cut off as it was marooned by the Antarvagu stream.

The Pocharam project on the borders of Medak district has reached full capacity. Kamareddy District Collector Ashish Sangwan announced that water would be released downstream from the Varakalla Pocharam project this evening. Villagers in the lower regions have been alerted. Authorities are urging residents to stay safe, avoid non-essential travel, and follow official advisories. Emergency services are on high alert to manage the situation and ensure public safety.