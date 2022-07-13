Heavy rains continue to pound erstwhile Adilabad, normal life affected

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:09 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Locals bring out a jeep of police department struck in a slushy road in Adilabad Rural mandal on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Torrential rains lashed several parts of the district, affecting normal life on Wednesday.

The average rainfall of Nirmal district was measured to be 186 mm, while Adilabad district’s average rainfall was 179 mm up to 8.30 am. Laxmanachanda mandal in Nirmal received the highest rainfall of 229 mm and Adilabad Rural mandal had highest rainfall of 319 mm. Kumram Bheem Asifabad district recorded the average rainfall of 154 mm and Kerameri mandal witnessed a record highest rainfall of 391 mm.

Similarly, Mancherial district’s average rainfall was 118 mm. Jannaram mandal experienced the highest rainfall of 229. The four districts achieved excess rainfall by over 100 percent rainfall from June 1 to July 13 as against the normal rainfall recorded by the entities. For instance, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district saw the actual rainfall of 832 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 314 mm, reflecting an excess by 165 percent.

Kaddam Narayan Reddy project received record inflows by over 5 lakh cusecs for the first time in the recent history, panicking dwellers of 25 villages downstream. The water level reached 700 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet. The outflow was 2.70 lakh cusecs. Messages and photos predicting breach of the barrage went viral on social media platforms.

People of downstream live in grip of fear

People living in Devunigudem, Rampur, Munyala and Godisherala villages were shifted to rehabilitation centres created in government educational institutions and a Raithu Vedika building in Dasturabad mandal centre as a precautionary measure. They were fed by local public representatives. Residents of many others lived in the grip of fear of getting washed away once the project was breached.

Flooding streams disrupt transportation

Flooding streams disrupted connectivity of several villages in Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts. Nirmal-Mancherial road was battered at Pandavapur village in Dasturabad mandal of Nirmal district, bringing traffic to grinding halt on this stretch. A stream was in spate, disrupting the transportation system of 14 villages in Neradigonda mandal of Adilabad district. Peddavagu overflew isolating Gundi village and surrounding habitations in Asifabad mandal.

Villages on Godavari banks alerted

Meanwhile, people of Dwaraka, Gudirevu, Kondapet, Nambala, Velganur Gudem and some villages were advised to be vigilant with Godavari was overflowing following floods in upstream areas and release of heavy inflows from Kaddam Narayana Reddy and Sri Ram Sagar projects into Godvari. A temporary bridge across a stream at Rasulpalli village in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district was washed away, affecting traffic on Mancherial-Chennur road. The traffic on Chennur-Sironcha road was prohibited considering heavy floods to Pranahita river.

Patients shifted in Mancherial

Low-lying areas such LIC Colony and NTR Nagar were inundated by floods in Mancherial district headquarters, forcing people to vacate their houses. Patients of the newly built Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at the College Road were shifted to Government General Hospital. Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao monitored the situation and assured to extend all support to the flood-affected families.

