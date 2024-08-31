Heavy Rains forecast: Irrigation officials put on high alert in Telangana

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of reservoirs and ponds to prevent any overflow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 08:36 PM

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: In response to the forecast of heavy rains, the State government on Saturday issued a high alert to irrigation department officials, urging them to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions without leaving the headquarters.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of reservoirs and ponds to prevent any overflow. He directed that water levels should be checked regularly and the functioning of gates and spillways should be thoroughly examined.

Inspections of dams, embankments, and canals are to be conducted frequently to ensure their integrity. All engineers were asked to remain at their headquarters and not to leave without permission. No holidays were to be taken during the red alert period. Adequate precautions were to be taken in danger areas.

The Minister stressed the need for irrigation department engineers to respond swiftly in emergency situations and to coordinate with local authorities to alert the public in case of any calamities.

He reiterated that the safety of the residents and the proper functioning of irrigation infrastructure are of utmost priority during this period of heavy rainfall.