Heavy rains in Telangana for five days, warns IMD

Hyderabad: Indicating that the lull after the deluge could be misleading, the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, has issued a weather warning on Saturday, saying that starting from Saturday itself, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy rain were ‘very likely’ across Telangana.

The weather warning, which cautions of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and heavy rain across Telangana till Monday, says on October 20 and 21, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were likely in isolated places over Telangana, while heavy rain was ‘very likely’ in districts of South Telangana.

The rain gods appeared to have taken a break after the heavy rains from last Sunday, culminating in record rains on Tuesday. From Wednesday, for the last three days, rainfall has been minimal across the State, allowing the flood waters to recede in most parts.

