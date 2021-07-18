Heavy rains lash Hyderabad again

By evening several parts in the city and suburbs were lashed by heavy rain with Chandulal Baradari in Bahadurpura receiving the city’s highest rainfall of 50.30 mm

By | Published: 11:53 pm 12:36 am

Hyderabad: After remaining cloudy and pleasant in the morning hours, several parts of the city received rains in the late afternoon on Sunday.

After overnight rains, the weather conditions remained cloudy for most part of the day and threatening to rain forcing the denizens to rework their weekend plans.

By evening several parts in the city and suburbs were lashed by heavy rain with Chandulal Baradari in Bahadurpura receiving the city’s highest rainfall of 50.30 mm followed by Ghansibazar with 49.30 mm. Gunfoundry (43.8mm) and Doodh Bowli (43.5mm) also received rainfall. In some places, there were reports of road inundating and water gushing into the low lying areas.

Different districts also recorded rainfall on Sunday with Dudyal in Vikarabad logging highest rainfall in the State with 79.3mm and Sonala in Adilabad receiving 73.5 mm.

In Hyderabad, the temperatures remained low with maximum temperature being 30.9 degree Celsius and minimum temperature recorded as 23.5 degree Celsius. The IMD-Hyderabad forecast for the city on Monday looks at weather conditions being generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

GHMC gets 25 rain related grievances

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Sunday received 25 rain related complaints between 5 pm to 6 pm. Among the complaints received, 17 were resolved according immediately and works were in progress on other complaints.

The civic body officials pressed into service monsoon teams to attend rain related grievances and deployed GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) also. Chandragiri Nagar in Gajularamaram ward, Mallepally, Ahmed Nagar and Khairatabad main road are some among many places where water was cleared.

A gauge scale was fixed at Balkapur nala in Ahmed Nagar and garbage from catch pits was also removed in LB Nagar. Uprooted trees, fallen tree branches and tangled wires were also cleared at several places in the city.

Rainfall in each area

* Chandulal Baradari: 50.3 mm

* Ghansi Bazar: 49.3 mm

* Gunfoundry: 43.8 mm

* Doodh Bowli: 43.5 mm

* Begum Bazar: 43.0 mm

* Asifnagar: 41.5 mm

* Mailardevpally: 41.0 mm

* Secunderabad GHMC building: 38.0 mm

* Bansilalpet: 37.8 mm

* Khairatabad: 37.8 mm

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .