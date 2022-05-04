Heavy rains lash Hyderabad in early hours of Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:04 AM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed most parts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday.

The last few days have been witnessing occasional drizzles in different parts of the city while the mercury levels remained high and above 40 degree Celsius. The weather department has been making forecast of rains for the last couple of days.

However, the summer rains did arrive in Hyderabad lashing across the city with intensity in early hours today. Thunder and lightning also accompanied the rains.

Till 6 am, Seethaphalmandi received the highest rainfall of 72.8 mm followed by Bansilalpet with 67 mm. West Marredpally (61.8 mm), Alwal (59.3 mm) and Balanagar ( 54.3 mm) also recorded high rainfall.

There were reports of some low lying areas being inundated with rain water.

Photo: Anand Dharmana Photo: Anand Dharmana

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .