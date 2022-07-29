Heavy rains lash Hyderabad once again

Hyderabad: After experiencing pleasant and breezy weather in the morning hours, heavy rains once again lashed the city on Friday afternoon. Several areas reported thunderbolts and lightning accompanying the rains.

According to the forecast of Telangana State Planning and Development Society, Trimulgherry recorded 63.3 mm, followed by Hayathnagar at 62.5 mm, and Kapra at 60.8 mm. In the State, Keesara has recorded the highest rainfall at 101.8 mm, followed by Malkajgiri at 95 mm, and Ibrahimpatnam at 76 mm.

For Friday, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, has issued a yellow alert to entire Telangana, indicating heavy rains in isolated parts of the state. Independent weatherpersons on social media also say that the rains could continue till Saturday morning.

For the next 48 hours, light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are expected in the parts of the city, with surface winds at speeds around 6-12 kmph. According to the IMD, the city, on Friday, recorded maximum temperature at 32.7 degree Celsius and minimum temperature at degree Celsius with relative humidity level at 91 per cent. The average rainfall received is 53 mm.

Rainfall recorded in mm (State)

Keesara, Medchal-Malkajgiri – 101.8

Malkajgiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri – 95

Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy – 76

East Anandbagh, Medchal-Malkajgiri – 73.3

Ghatkesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri – 65.8

Rainfall recorded in mm (GHMC)

Trimulgherry – 63.3

Hayathnagar – 62.5

Kapra -60.8

Marredpally – 53

Uppal – 50.8