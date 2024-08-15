Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Yellow alert issued in Telangana until Aug 17

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), as of 8 pm, Secunderabad recorded 74.8 mm rainfall, followed by Musheerabad at 73 mm, Ramachandrapuram at 68.5 mm, and Kukatpally at 64.8 mm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 August 2024, 09:26 PM

Rain in Kukatpally. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: After two days of intense humid heat, residents of Hyderabad had relief as heavy rains swept across various parts of the city on Thursday evening.

However, the intense downpour, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms, led to severe waterlogging and disrupted traffic, causing significant challenges for evening commuters.

After enduring severe humidity in the day, most areas in the city, especially in the northern and western regions, including Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Saidabad, Bandlaguda, Vanasthalipuram, Rajendranagar, Golconda, Tolichowki, Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Aramghar, Attapur, and others, were hit by intense storms.

In other parts of Telangana too, heavy rainfall was reported with Sangareddy recording 93.5 mm followed by Nagarkurnool at 87 mm.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, indicating light to moderate rainfall across the state, has been issued over the next three days, until August 17. Despite the showers, humid conditions are expected to persist in the city through the coming week.

Residents were advised to contact the GHMC helpline numbers, 040-21111111 or 9000113667, for assistance from the Disaster Response Force during the rainfall.