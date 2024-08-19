Heavy rains lash Nizamabad, cause waterlogging, traffic jams

The short but intense spell of the rain left the city grappling with water logging issues across major roads and low lying areas. The railway underbridge was completely submerged resulting in traffic jams and commotions.

Published Date - 19 August 2024

Nizamabad: Heavy rain lashed Nizamabad town and surrounding areas on Monday causing waterlogging in several places and threw traffic out of gear on key stretches.

The short but intense spell of the rain left the city grappling with water logging issues across major roads and low lying areas. The railway underbridge was completely submerged resulting in traffic jams and commotions. The heavy downpour also led to severe traffic jams in other parts of the town.

An RTC bus got stuck in flood water at Railway Kaman underbridge creating fear among the passengers. Few passengers swam to safety, while others were brought off the bus with the help of locals. The bus was pulled out of the water with the help of Fire Department personnel and municipal staff.

Many colonies in the Nizamabad town, including Malapally, Mujahidnagar, Arsapally, Autonagar, Khoja colony, NRI colony, Chandrashekhar Nagar colony, Goutham Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Anandnagar, Sanjeevaiah colony, Vinayaknagar and Canal katta witnessed floods. The drains were overflowing in residential areas. The government school premises in Gupanpally were inundated. The Old Collectorate area and court premises were flooded with water.

In low lying areas rain water entered a few houses. The Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner visited the affected areas and directed officials to clear waterlogging.

Residents, meanwhile, pointed fingers at inadequate drain desilting measures. They complained that the drains have not been desilted in a long time and the garbage crisis had exacerbated this.