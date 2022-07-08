Heavy rains lash several parts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 AM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the State since last couple of days. Till 8.30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall of 190.4 mm was recorded at Atmakur, Suryapet, followed by 162 mm at Khanapur in Khammam and 154.5 mm at Nagula vancha in Khammam.

As many as 20 locations in Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadraddri Kothagudem and Nalgonda received over 10 cm rainfall.

The State average rainfall till Friday morning is 21.8 mm against normal rainfall of 8.7 mm. Generally, the normal rainfall during the month of July is 244.4 mm.

The Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana. Accordingly, the cumulative State rainfall from June 1 to July 8 is 265.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 180.3 mm with a deviation of 47 percent.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains upstream in Karnataka, Tungabhadra project is getting steady inflows. At present, 82,103 cusecs inflows into the project and the outflow is 221 cusecs.

The current water storage in the project is 1621.19 feet against full tank storage capacity of 1633 feet, irrigation officials said.