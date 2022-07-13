Heavy rains: Schools in Telangana to remain shut till Monday

Published: Updated On - 03:19 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the State for the next three days and the heavy rains and floods continuing in many parts of Telangana, the State government has declared that educational institutions in the State will remain shut this week. They will reopen on Monday.

The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education department Secretary V Karuna among other officials here on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the State government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in wake of the heavy rains lashing the State.

