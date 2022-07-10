| Hyderabad Police Issues Advisory In View Of Red Alert For Next 3 Days

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:19 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: In view of as red alert being sounded by the Meteorological Department for three days, from Sunday to Tuesday, regarding heavy rains in the city, the Hyderabad Police urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel.

A lot of flooding, overflowing of rivulets and lakes, roads getting cut are expected which will throw regular life out of gear.

“Citizens are urged to avoid non-essential travel and watch the weather and rain forecasts before venturing out. All precautions maybe taken in and around your homes too,” City Police Commissioner CV Anand said.

The Hyderabad Police has deployed the law and order and traffic personnel for night duties. They are equipped with raincoats, shoes, other disaster management equipment like ropes, pumps etc ,

The GHMC and NDRF teams are put on alert.