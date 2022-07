Heavy rains: Telangana-Maharashtra border in Nizamabad district closed

Hyderabad: The overflowing water from Manjeera River prompted the district administration to close the road and restrict the traffic movement between Telangana and Maharashtra borders.

The district registered heavy rains damaging crops and roads.

The national highway 63 was temporarily closed as Sriramsagar project was receiving heavy inflows. The main road between Armoor and Nizamabad was also closed as Dobhi lake at Armoor was overflowing, officials said.

The other water bodies – Raslavagu, Teegalavagu, Kapalavagu and Poolanvagu were also overflowing because of heavy inflows.

Farmers also suffered losses because of incessant rains. The cultivation of paddy, soya and other crops were affected.

