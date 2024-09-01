Heavy rains throw normal life out of gear in Medak, streams overflowing

For the first time this season, Singur reservoir in Sangareddy starts to receive more than 4,000 cusecs of inflows

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 12:29 PM

Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged stretch in Medak district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Normal life has been paralysed due to incessant rains across the erstwhile Medak on Saturday and Sunday. Pathur in Medak mandal received over 20 cm of rainfall, the highest in the district.

While Ghanpur Anicut started overflowing due to heavy inflows, the Singur reservoir in Sangareddy started to receive more than 4,000 cusecs of inflows for the first time this season.

The traffic flow from Lingampally to Andugulapally in Kowdipally mandal was cut off as Gadidala vagu was in spate. The traffic flow from Havelighanpur to several thands was cut off as a local stream overflowed over the road last night.

Komuravelly, Dhoolmitta and Nanganur mandals recorded more than 10 cm of rainfall while Siddipet district received 7 cm average rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

Sangareddy district received 6.8 cm of average rainfall during the period while Andole received 9.8 cm, the highest in the district.