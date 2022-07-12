Heavy rains: Tricolour at Sanjeevaiah Park taken down

Hyderabad: The Indian tricolour at Sanjeevaiah Park has been taken down temporarily due to the prevailing weather conditions in the city.

Taking to Twitter, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said there were chances of the flag getting damaged due to the strong winds, following which it was taken down temporarily.

Due to very high wind velocity & given the height, the flag was likely to be damaged and thus been taken down temporarily to prevent any damage.

“Due to very high wind velocity & given the height, the flag was likely to be damaged and thus been taken down temporarily to prevent any damage. Will be put up as soon as wind velocity comes down This is for information,” he tweeted.