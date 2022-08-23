Keep running and stay active despite your age

Hyderabad: When it comes to leading an active lifestyle, people as they age get bogged down by self-doubts.

The lack of self-belief is often fuelled by niggles like a random muscle pull, chronic pain or diagnosis of life-threatening illness that literally acts like the last straw on the camel’s back. In the face of such uncertainties, the elderly tend to give up their passion to lead an active lifestyle and end up staying at home that not only impacts their physical but also mental well-being.

There are, however, seasoned campaigners from Hyderabad, who have crossed 60 years but have continued their passion of pursuing active lifestyle like walking, running, cycling and even swimming.

For such individuals, age is just a number and is not an impediment to leading an active lifestyle. There are many such persons aged between 60 years and 70 years from Hyderabad who are eagerly waiting for August 28 to take part in Hyderabad Marathon and be part of the community of active lifestyle seekers.

Take for instance 77-year-old Raghav Rao, who has not allowed cancer to prevent him from running. “I have been running 10K since 2018. In February, 2022, I found that I have cancer and I have a very good team of doctors who are treating me for the same. Cancer treatment has advanced in recent years. While doctors take care of the medical part, I am determined to be positive, continue feeling good about life,” he says.

Raghav Rao regularly run around 4 km to 5 km around Jubilee Hills and his doctor encourages him to keep active. “I have registered for 10K in the Hyderabad Marathon on Sunday. Chemotherapy during the period is deferred by one week. Cancer is not stopping me from running,” he says.

There are many who think that leading an active lifestyle is only for young people. However, 59-year-old Uma Chitra, who is preparing for this weekend’s Hyderabad Marathon, points out that age is just a number.

“I took a leap of faith and joined a running group at Sanjeevaiah Park. Though I could not match their pace, the group always had encouraging words for me. I started being more regular and soon realized that I am feeling great, getting compliments from friends and colleagues and surprisingly my immunity improved as well,” she says.

For many senior citizens, staying active is also a way of getting in touch with their younger self.

“Walking reminds me of my childhood when I used to walk at least 2.5 km to school. Through all these years and through personal and professional life, I have kept active. Inspired by my daughter, I took to regular walking. During Covid times, I continued walking and used to manage 8000 steps within home. I have completed a few ‘Hundred Days of Running ‘ challenge,” says 74-year-old Jogi Bai.

At 74-years, Dr B R Hariharan has already completed 11 ultra-marathons, 48 full marathons and 162 half marathons.

“I started my running journey with a Half Marathon in 2007, when I was 59 years young. It has been 15 years now and there is no stopping me. I have done marathons in all 7 continents of the world including Antarctica. I am also a sprinter and have been representing Telangana in the Masters Athletics Association meet at the national level since 2010. People should not get held-back by their age,” he says.