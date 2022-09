Tricolor flies half-mast at Sanjeevaiah Park to mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: With the country observing one-day mourning as a mark of respect to Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II who breathed her last on September 8, the National Flag at Sanjeevaiah Park flew at half-mast on Sunday.

The union government has declared one day State mourning on Sunday throughout India and the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all government buildings where it is flown regularly.