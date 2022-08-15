Hyderabad soaks in Independence Day glory

People taking part in flag hoisting on 75th Independence Day in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Patriotic fervour gripped Hyderabad on Monday, as government departments, academic institutions, voluntary organisations and families celebrated the 75th Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour, organising sporting events, holding parades, blood donation camps, felicitation programmes and recalling the history of the Indian freedom struggle.

South Central Railway celebrated Independence Day, which also marked the culmination of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations across the zone. General Manager (In-charge), SCR, Arun Kumar Jain unfurled the national flag and received the guard-of-honour at Railway Sport Complex Ground, Secunderabad.

At Hyderabad Bus Bhavan, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) celebrated Independence Day with Chairman and MLA, Bajireddy Goverdhan along with VC and MD, V C Sajjannar hoisting the tricolour. On the occasion, RTC Chairman said that the revival of RTC has started and Chief Minster, K Chandrashekhar Rao and more developmental activities are on the anvil.

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad organized ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a special walk from the premises of Regional Passport Office to Secunderabad Railway Station and back. The Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah hoisted the national flag and later interacted with the staff.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) celebrated the 75th Independence Day with nationalistic fervour at Metro Rail Bhavan, Rasoolpura. In the presence of all senior department officials, the MD of HMRL, NVS Reddy hoisted the national flag and congratulated the staff and their families and conveyed his best wishes to them.

75th Independence Day celebrations were conducted at the office of Telengana State Pollution Control Appellate Authority (TSPCAA), at Gagan Vihar Complex, Nampally. The chairman, TSPCAA had directed the member of Appellate Authority Prof Dr. V. Jayathirta Rao, to hoist the National flag in the presence of all the senior officials and staff of TSPCAA.

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) celebrated Independence Day with great patriotic fervour and national spirit. The CEO of GHIAL, Pradeep Panicker, hoisted the National Flag to the rendition of the National Anthem.