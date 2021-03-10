Helicopter service launched in Vemulawada

In order to provide an opportunity for devotees to aerial view the three-day Mahasivaratri jatara as well as its surrounding tourism spots, tourism department has launched helicopter services

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: A helicopter service was launched on Wednesday for devotees to get an aerial view of Mahasivaratri jatara which started in Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.

In order to provide an opportunity for devotees to aerial view the three-day Mahasivaratri jatara as well as its surrounding tourism spots, tourism department has launched helicopter services.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna along with Superintendent of Police, Rahul Hegde availed the helicopter services at temple premises on Wednesday.

Later, ZP chairperson, SP, Additional Collectors P Anjaiah and B Satyanarayana, Assistant Collector Rizwan Basha Sheik, RDO Srinivasa Rao, DSP Chandrakanth and temple EO Krishna Prasad travelled in helicopter and examined jatara arrangements through aerial view.

Services will be available up to March 14. Per person, Rs 3,000 will be charged for a seven minute aerial view from Vemulawada temple to Nampalli shrine. Rs 5,500 will be charged for 15 minutes aerial view from Vemulawada, Nampalli and over waters of Mid Manair reservoir.

Interested persons may contact officials over phone numbers. 9400399999, 7483432752, 9980005519, 9544444693.

On the other hand, a free bus service facility was also launched. ZP chairperson flagged off the facility at Vemulawada bus stand. 14 buses were deployed to transport devotees from bus stand to temple as well as parking places free of cost.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .