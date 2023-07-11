| Helicopter With 6 People On Board Goes Missing In Nepal

The helicopter with the call sign 9NMV got off the radar at 10:12 AM (Local Time). There were 5 foreign nationals on the missing helicopter.

By ANI Published Date - 12:32 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

A bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background from Namche Bajar, Solukhumbu district, Nepal, May 27, 2019. A helicopter flying out of the Mount Everest area in Nepal carrying foreign tourists was missing Tuesday and contact was lost with the aircraft. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)

Kathmandu: Nepal’s officials said a helicopter carrying six people with five foreign nationals went missing on Tuesday morning.

“The chopper was enroute to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu and got disconnected with the control tower at around 10 in the morning,” Information Officer Gyanendra Bhul said to ANI over the phone.

