Hemant Soren resigns, senior JMM leader Champai Soren’s name proposed as new Jharkhand CM

Hemant Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam

By PTI Published Date - 31 January 2024, 09:18 PM

Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Champai Soren with others leaves for Raj Bhavan from Chief Minister Hemant Sorens residence, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ranchi: Hemant Soren on Wednesday resigned as Jharkhand Chief Minister while the ruling JMM-led coalition proposed the name of senior leader Champai Soren as new state head.

Soren tendered his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan after about seven hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

“Hemant Soren has resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has proposed the name of senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the new CM,” state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said.

Earlier, the legislators gathered at the CM residence elected Champai Soren as the leader of the JMM legislative party.

Party spokesperson Vinod Pandey said a general consensus was reached on Champai Soren.

Earlier, there were speculations that Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana’s name could be proposed as the new CM.