Here are a few simple tricks to organise your Gmail

Read along to find out ways to tackle the issue of unnecessary emails

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: Are your emails clogging your inbox, making it difficult for you to keep track of important emails? Well, read along to find out ways to tackle the issue of unnecessary emails.

Block spam emails

-Open your Gmail account and click on the spam email you want to block.

-Click on the More icon and enter Block.

-Click Block [sender] to confirm.

-You would not receive emails from the blocked sender until you unblock the account.

Unsubscribe from mass emails on Gmail

-Click on the email from the sender you want to unsubscribe from.

-Look for the Unsubscribe or Change preferences link, which is usually placed at the bottom of the email.

-Click on the link and confirm that you want to unsubscribe.

-You will no longer receive the emails after you unsubscribe.

-However, if you do not see an Unsubscribe or Change preferences link, you can either report the mail as spam or block the sender.

Delete emails on Gmail in bulk

-Open Gmail and click on the inbox.

-Click on the ‘Select all’ checkbox at the top of the page.

-If you have more than one page of messages, you can click on the ‘Select all’ conversations link at the bottom of the page.

-Click on the Delete button and confirm.

Delete messages in bulk from a specific category

-Open your preferred browser and go to Gmail.

-In the search bar, type ‘label:unread’ and press enter.

-Gmail will show you all the emails that are unread. To choose only the read messages, type ‘label:read’.

-Select the checkbox at the top to select all the displayed messages and then click on “Select all conversations that match this search.”

-Click on the delete icon located at the top to remove the selected emails.

The selected emails will be moved to the Trash folder and will be permanently deleted after 30 days.

