Here are a few tips to keep your house cool this summer

Here are a few natural tips to keep your houses cool through the scorching summer weather

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Summers are already sweltering in the city, and as the mercury rises, most of us turn to using air-conditioners to keep our houses cool, despite the fact that ACs contribute to increased electricity bills and, of course, global warming by making the world even hotter.

However, here are a few natural tips to keep your houses cool through the scorching summer weather:

Bowl of ice and a fan

A metal bowl of ice placed behind a fan can do wonders to keep a room cool. It serves as a crude health sink because of the air blowing around the metal bowl of ice, and the cool water left behind after the ice crystals melt keeps the room cool.

Cross-ventilate

Cross-ventilation is a natural phenomenon where a breeze enters, flows and exits the space through opposite ends of the windows. During the summer, the ideal time to open the windows is between 5 am and 8 am in the mornings and 7 to 10 pm in the evenings, when the air is still pleasantly cool.

Make yourself a rice pillow

Making rice pillows is the ideal summertime method for keeping your bed cool. They are enjoyable to cuddle with and can be heated in the microwave for added warmth in the winter or chilled in the refrigerator for sweltering days. Additionally, the rice packs are incredibly effective for a wide range of mild illnesses, like a rash, a sprain, or an ache.

Unclutter your room

A cluttered room feels hot. Remove unwanted furniture, books, newspapers and magazines from the room to make it airier. Pack off all the materials that look and feel hot, and invest in thin rugs made from jute and hemp that feel great.

Turn off lights

Turn off lights, fans and other electrical devices when not in use, as electricity radiates a lot of heat. It’s best to replace the electric bulbs with cooler light-emitting diodes (LEDs) or compact fluorescents (CFLs).

Keep your blinds wet

Using this ancient Egyptian trick of hanging a wet sheet in front of your window can create a natural air-conditioner-esque effect. Also, it’s important to keep the interiors as light and airy as possible. Opt for cottons and sheers, especially in white or pastel colours, for your curtains. Remember to keep the curtains drawn while you are stepping out to stop the room from heating up.

