Here are few co-working spaces in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:02 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is a bustling city known for its thriving IT industry, and it has witnessed a remarkable surge in the popularity of co-working spaces.

These innovative work environments offer a flexible alternative to traditional offices, providing professionals with a productive setting.

The flexibility, cost-effectiveness, vibrant community, and access to modern amenities have made these spaces popular among students, employees working from home, start-ups, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and other professionals.

Here are a few co-working spaces in Hyderabad:

DevX

DevX co-working space in HITEC City is designed to cater to all team sizes ranging from 20-1,000 employees. They provide a huge range of amenities, custom-tailored offices according to professionals’ requirements, regular events, allied business services, and tech-enabled services alongside innovation support, which are some of the standout offerings that DevX provides.

They have meeting rooms, tech-enabled boardrooms, a lounge and games area, WiFi, free tea and coffee, daycare and fitness, free printing, and much more.

We Work

We Work co-working spaces at Kondapur offers fully furnished office space. They have ready-to-move-in offices that are private and lockable, office suites that are furnished, office space with shared amenities like conference rooms, and others.

They provide members with printing stations, event and shoot spaces, conference rooms, studios, unlimited WiFi, coffee, and much more.

91 Springboard

Located in Madhapur, HITEC City, this co-working space is a spacious workspace that offers small private offices, tech-enabled meeting rooms, and secure and private cabins that can be availed easily through a pay-as-you-use model. They also provide 24×7 internet connectivity, game zones for your breaks, hassle-free setup, and much more.

Workafella

Workafella has co-working spaces across Hyderabad located at Western Aqua, Western Pearl, Cyber Crown in HITEC City, and Banjara Hills. They have a vibrant work atmosphere with networking opportunities to collaborate and grow. They provide private offices, dedicated desks, custom-built, hot desks, meeting rooms, and virtual offices.

They offer 24/7 access, unlimited WiFi, dedicated rack spaces, projectors, a cafeteria, a doctor on call, a children’s playroom, a gym, a wellness room, a prayer and yoga room, and more.