TS Govt. giving top priority to agriculture education: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:20 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Kothagudem: The State government was giving highest priority to education, infrastructure creation, research and expansion related to agriculture sector, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Minister inaugurated a newly constructed girls’ hostel building with 55 rooms with two floors and modern facilities built at a cost of Rs.7.35 crore at Agricultural College affiliated to Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University at Aswaraopet in the district on Monday.

Ajay Kumar interacted with the students and congratulated them for choosing the agriculture course. Choosing to study agriculture science was like participating in the progress of the country, serving it, feeding the nation and the soldiers who were protecting it, he said.

There was a need for the expansion of agriculture. After the BRS government was formed, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao developed agriculture by providing farmers with facilities like free electricity, irrigation, fertilisers, seeds, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, Ajay Kumar said.

He said that crores of rupees were being handed over to the farmers by agricultural extension officers. It was a matter of pride for agriculture students. All students should become good agricultural officials and give valuable advice to farmers to make agriculture profitable, he wished.

MLA M Nageswara Rao, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, District Library chairman Dindigala Rajender, district Collector Anudeep D, SP Dr. Vineeth G and the college faculty were present.