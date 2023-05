Dalit Bandhu Scheme: Tamilians Benefit From Telangana Initiative

A dalit family from Tamil Nadu is enjoying the fruits of the scheme in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Proving universality as well as applicability of the Telangana government’s ambitious Dalit Bandhu scheme, a dalit family from Tamil Nadu is enjoying the fruits of the scheme in Khammam. Watch Full Video for more information.

Watch: