Here are some DIY hair and face masks to try at home this mango season

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 04:56 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Do you have mango left over from a recipe or a mango that has gotten a little too ripe before you got a chance to eat it? You can use these mangoes on your face or hair.

Mangoes contain high levels of vitamins C and natural fruit acid that will help you get smooth skin while the loaded potassium, calcium, and other nutrients help deal with almost all your hair problems. Here are a few DIY hair masks and face masks that you might want to try:

Hair masks

Mango aloe vera hair mask

Take some chopped mangoes and mash them using a fork, scoop out the gel of two aloe vera leaves, and mix it with the mango.

Mix in one tablespoon of castor oil and apply the mask to your hair. Leave it on for an hour and wash with a mild shampoo. Apply this mask once a week for better results.

Mango and banana hair mask

Add one chopped mango into a bowl and mix with two chopped bananas. Mash both fruits well and add a few drops of tea tree essential oil.

Apply this mixture gently to your scalp and leave it for an hour. Rinse off using a mild shampoo. Apply twice a week for better results.

Mango yoghurt hair mask

Mash one ripe mango in a bowl. In a separate bowl, mix two egg yolks and two tablespoons of yoghurt. Now pour the yoghurt mixture into the mashed mango and mix well.

Gently massage the mask into dry hair and cover it with a shower cap. Wrap your head with a warm towel and leave it for an hour. Rinse off the mask with warm water and mild shampoo.

Face masks

Mango and honey mask

Mix in four tablespoons of mango pulp, two teaspoons of honey, and one tablespoon of almond oil in a bowl.

Apply the mask to the face. Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water.

Mango and rose water face mask

Pour the pulp of one ripe mango into a bowl and add two teaspoons of multani mitti, two teaspoons of rose water, and one teaspoon of yoghurt and mix.

Apply the mask and leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with cold water.

Mango besan face mask

Mix in four tablespoons of mango pulp, two tablespoons of besan, one teaspoon of honey, and one teaspoon of yoghurt in a bowl.

Spread the mask onto your face and rinse with cold water once dried.